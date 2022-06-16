EFI Reggiani Innovation In Green With New ecoTERRA Solution At ITM 2022

ISTANBUL — June 15, 2022 — Textile companies can take full advantage of expanded print opportunities with the ground-breaking new EFITM Reggiani textile solutions presented at the 14-18 June ITM Exhibition in Istanbul. EFI Reggiani’s exhibit in hall 6, stand 603D features the EFI Reggiani ecoTERRA – a new solution that gives customers a distinct competitive advantage, dramatically cutting energy and water consumption for more sustainable direct-to-fabric printing. Plus, attendees can see the advanced digital textile workflow capabilities that drive greater efficiency in hall 6, stand 601E where Inèdit – a company EFI Reggiani acquired earlier this month – is showcasing its latest advancements.

Inèdit, which is now part of EFI Reggiani, is one of the leading developers of raster image processors (RIPs) and related software for digital industrial textile printing. Inèdit solutions include proven, highly advanced workflow solutions for textile profiling, calibration, design integration and much more.

“We are truly thrilled to provide our ITM visitors our new workflow capabilities with Inèdit, along with our important preview of an ecoTERRA pigment printing solution for eco-friendly direct-to-fabric printing,” said EFI Reggiani Senior Vice President and General Manager Adele Genoni. “This is another confirmation of our longstanding and deep commitment to innovation in green, and to shorter, more-efficient processes.”

During the show, EFI Reggiani representatives are also discussing the latest digital innovations with attendees, including:

The EFI Reggiani HYPER printer, a scanning printer that prints at up to 20 linear metres per minute peak speed, making it the fastest textile scanning printer on the market

The EFI Reggiani BOLT, the single-pass inkjet printer at the cutting-edge of technology thanks to its boosted uptime and reliability, high performance throughout reaching up to 90 metres per minute, unparalleled printing uniformity and accuracy, and superior printhead life and minimal maintenance needs

Mezzera Concord, the continuous rope washing line that leverages top- performing technology for low consumption, high washing efficiency and great flexibility

One of the industry’s broadest line-ups of high-end, superior-quality textile inks, including EFI Reggiani AQUA and EFI Reggiani Diamond reactive, IRIS dye-sublimation, ARIA direct disperse, FUOCO acid, GEA and TERRA pigment inks.

A new level of sustainable direct-to-fabric printing

Scheduled for availability later this year, the EFI Reggiani ecoTERRA at ITM is an all-in-one solution for water-based pigment printing that requires no ancillary equipment for pre- and post-treatment. Users will benefit from ecoTERRA’s ability to deliver excellent wet and dry fastness, remarkable sharpness in detail and extraordinarily high durability while also yielding longer printhead life with reduced maintenance costs.

The new ecoTERRA ink range features seven colours – cyan, magenta, yellow, black, blue, red and green – for an expanded colour gamut. An enhanced polymerisation and finishing unit for the EFI Reggiani ecoTERRA also gives the fabric a softer hand feel, delivering performance that is in line with the most stringent textile industry requirements.

Extraordinary printing quality remarkably fast speeds

EFI Reggiani continues to advance textile’s transformation toward digital and sustainability with printers that address the very highest-volume needs in textile space, including the EFI Reggiani HYPER multi-pass printer and the EFI Reggiani BOLT single-pass printer.

Available in 1.8-metre, 2.4-metre or 3.4-metre wide models, the HYPER model is fastest scanning textile printer in the market, offering extraordinary printing quality with unmatched productivity. Running with 72 printheads with recirculation up to the nozzle plate, it can print two passes at production quality at speeds up to 13 linear metres per minute on a 1.5-metre-wide roll. On the widest version of the HYPER, users can print a pair of 1.5-metre-wide rolls in parallel, producing up to 20 metres per minute – a speed comparable to some single-pass printers.

The EFI Reggiani BOLT is the fastest digital printer in the industry speeds of up to 90 metres per minute at a 600×600 dots per inch (dpi) resolution. It features high-end greyscale imaging in drop sizes from 5 to 30 picolitres, and also provides premium-quality 600×4,800 maximum-dpi resolution printing, allowing customers to address the full range of design needs. It has new features that minimize artefacts while delivering smoother gradients and greater uniformity on solid colours.

The Mezzera Concord solution in the EFI Reggiani portfolio is ideal for reducing water usage and waste when treating woven and knitted fabrics. Leveraging Mezzera’s original overflow transport system innovations for washing fabrics in rope form, the Concord is a compact machine with low consumption, high washing efficiency, and great flexibility. It is ideal for pre-treatment of artificial and synthetic fibres, for the neutralising treatment of fabrics after mercerising or caustification, for the relaxing treatment of fabrics, for the treatment of Lycra® fabrics and other uses.

Posted: June 16, 2022

Source: EFI™