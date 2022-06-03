Cosmo Speciality Chemical’s New Generation Cationic Softener ‘Silky SF’ To Offer Unmatched Finishing Effect

NEW DELHI — June 3, 2022 — Cosmo Speciality Chemicals, a 100% subsidiary of Cosmo Films Ltd. announces the launch of Silky SF – a cationic softener that enables excellent softening effect on all kinds of textile. The newly launched product is cost effective and offers a silky touch to the fabric. The product will be available across Indian/global market.

Silky SF softener is recommended as a finishing product for all kinds of fabric, especially cotton as it imparts surface smoothness to the material. The application of this finishing agent provides a soft, fluffy, soapy, voluminous surface to the physical texture of the fabric. To increase lubricity of the fabric, this finishing agent can be applied with exhaust and pad process application. Silky SF is a cost effective product and ensures minimal effect on shade change of treated materials on post softening thermo-mechanical treatments.

On the introduction of the new softener, Mr. Anil Gaikwad, Business Head, Cosmo Specialty Chemicals said, “Our aim is to innovate and develop products that yield optimum results in terms of efficiency and costs for our consumers. Silky SF is a convenient alternative for softeners used at the finishing stage of textile processing for all kinds of fibers as it successfully lubricates the fabric and gives it a lasting luxurious feel without compromising the quality of the cloth.”

The softener is easy-to-use and its application retains quality while imparting surface smoothness and supple handle to the cloth. Silky SF is miscible in water in all proportions. For textile processing, its usage is suitable for exhaust and pad application technique. The recommended dose for Exhaust is 2.0 – 4.0 % while for continuous use is 20 – 40 g/l.

Backed up by technical know-how and long-term experience in textile processing, formulations of anionic, cationic, non-ionic, and amphoteric surfactants, Cosmo Speciality Chemicals have a unique and strong experience in Speciality textile chemicals. The R & D facility is equipped with sophisticated analytical instrumentations including SEM-EDS, TGA-MS, DMA, FTIR & imaging IR, DSC & optical microscope, etc. which helps the company develop products at a molecular level.

Posted: June 3, 2022

Source: Cosmo Speciality Chemicals