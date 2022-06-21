Archroma To Introduce Perapret® AIR, A Groundbreaking Air Purification Textile Technology

PRATTELN, Switzerland — June 20, 2022 — Archroma, a global leader in specialty chemicals towards sustainable solutions, launches Perapret® AIR liq, a new industry-leading, light-activated air purification technology for all kinds of fabrics.

The new innovation will be presented at the Techtextil exhibition starting on June 21, 2022 in Frankfurt, Germany (see details below).

The innovation has been developed in line with the principles of “The Archroma Way to a Sustainable World: Safe, efficient, enhanced, it’s our nature”.

The mineral-based Perapret® AIR liq eliminates air pollutants and airborne smells by imitating the natural process of photocatalysis under normal day and artificial light sources.

The chemistry usually used in such applications is nano-sized TiO2 (dioxide titanium), which attack every organic matter, including the textile fiber, and not only pollutants.

Perapret® AIR liq is produced using a unique and patented Core Shell technology that partially surrounds the TiO2 molecules, solving the issue of fiber damage, and at the same time still allowing the photocatalytic process to work efficiently.

Therefore, the innovative Core Shell technology behind Perapret® AIR liq makes it possible to use the capabilities of nano-sized TiO2 also on organic based substances such as cotton, polyester, polyamide, viscose and any additional fiber and its blends.

In addition, the treatment is highly durable, as the product doesn’t self-consume and retains its performance over time.

Perapret® AIR liq is ideally suited for indoor applications, such as curtains, textile wall coverings, as well as cars and other automotive interiors, allowing to reduce air pollutants and airborne smells and thus improving overall air quality*.

The technology is at the core of CLEAN AIR, a new system that combines Perapret® AIR liq with other recent innovations such as Smartrepel® Hydro TS liq for PFC-free** durable water repellence, and Sanitized® T27-22 liq antimicrobial agent.

Further information at www.archroma.com/systems/clean-air.

“Between home, work, school, shops, cafes, restaurants, cars and public transports, we spend about 90% of our time indoors. This means we are exposed to indoor air pollutants for long periods of time”, explains Georg Lang, Head of Competence Center Finishing at Archroma. “We are proud to have come up with Perapret® AIR liq, a mineral air purification chemistry designed for maximal performance – and minimal impact on people and the planet. Because it’s our nature.”

AGENDA

June 21-24 2022

Techtextil

Frankfurt, Germany

Archroma booth: H11.0 B10

Further information at www.archroma.com/events/techtextil-2022.

* Product performance can be dependent and/or improved upon by the surface area of textiles, placement of treated articles, and the air exchange/air flow of the indoor space to avoid any ambiguity going forward.

** Below limits of detection according to industry standard test methods.

Posted: June 21, 2022

Source: Archroma