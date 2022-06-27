ANDRITZ To Supply Batt Forming Equipment For A PTFE Line To YANPAI, China

GRAZ, Austria — June 27, 2022 — International technology group ANDRITZ has received an order from Yanpai Filtration Technology Co., Ltd. (YANPAI®), China, to supply batt forming equipment with an aXcess card and crosslapper for a needlepunch line producing PTFE filtration products at its site in Tiantai. The PTFE felts will be used as smoke filters in waste incineration plants. Start-up of the line is planned for the second half of 2022.

This is now the third order that ANDRITZ has received from Yanpai over the past three years. The first contract – awarded in 2019 – was for three complete needlepunch lines (including one PTFE batt forming line), and just recently, Yanpai ordered four new lines containing aXcess and eXcelle equipment.

Vincent Chen, Vice-President at Yanpai, says: “After years of strong presence in the filtration industry, Yanpai has become the main supplier of filtration and separation materials in China, with the ability to provide customers with high-quality, customized, and also complete series of industrial filtration materials for separation tasks. We began our collaboration with ANDRITZ in 2019 and have always been very satisfied with the high quality of machines, process knowledge, and comprehensive technical support from ANDRITZ. This gave us the confidence to award ANDRITZ an order for four new needlepunch lines at the beginning of 2022 and now also the batt forming equipment for the PTFE line.”

Yanpai is one of the leading Chinese producers of nonwoven filters for dust and air treatment and of woven filter fabrics used in solid/liquid separation. Established in 1990, Yanpai was at the forefront of development work on new industrial filtration fabrics. Today, Yanpai is a company with facilities in China and the USA.

Posted: June 27, 2022

Source: ANDRITZ GROUP