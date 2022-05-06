Turkish Home Textiles And Furnishing Fabrics Altun Tekstil Manufacturer Trusts In Mahlo Weft Straightener Orthopac RVMC-15

DONAU, Germany — May 6, 2022 — Turkish company Altun Tekstil, a manufacturer of home textiles and upholstery fabrics, has ordered a total of 5 of the latest Orthopac RVMC-15 weft straighteners from Mahlo, the German trendsetter in measuring and control technology.

The tasks of the ultra-modern machines in the industrial plant of the steadily growing family business in Bursa: delivering absolutely straight fabric in all process stages. Because the company with a long tradition has high standards for its products. Founded in 1993, Altun exports its fabrics to more than 60 countries, among them many Middle Eastern and European countries.

The production of textured yarns, weaving and raschel knitting as well as dyeing and finishing is included in Altun’s operations. While the focus is on tulle curtains and upholstery, the company’s fabric range also encompasses a wide variety for apparel.

The powerhouse does not want to rest on its current market position. The company has big goals for the future and does not shy away from investments to achieve them, as company owner Murat Altun said: “In 2022, for example, we will reintegrate the spinning mill for synthetic filaments from chips into our upholstery fabric weaving mill, which we have built just like a dyehouse for knitted and woven fabrics. In the longer term, we plan to bring all our operations together in a single facility of 350,000 square meters, to employ approximately 10,000 people. Our goal is to do everything within our own operations.”

When investing in the future, Altun Tekstil has consistently trusted in Mahlo and has installed 10 Mahlo Orthopac RVMC-15 weft straighteners in its two plants since 2016.

“Since the beginning, we have worked with Mahlo and their agent in Turkey, Masters. Especially the excellent service provided via the local service station Mahlo Textile Services are extremely satisfying. For us, Mahlo is the synonym for weft straightening in general”, said Plant Manager Mehmet Mor.

All the Mahlo weft straighteners Orthopac RVMC-15 are integrated into existing production lines. Mahlo’s latest weft straightener is fit to interact and communicate via the newly mSmart concept with all production lines and provide historical data, which help to improve the production processes

“With the Mahlo Orthopac RVMC-15, Altun is able to achieve lowest possible residual distortion values at highest speeds, which results in a very economic process,” said Mahlo’s Sales Manager Adnan Andac. “Our newly developed controller based on AI is showing his superiority especially during straightening processes for fabrics with complex structures and special material composites.”

The fully integrated units benefit from universal control technology and the intuitive Mahlo mSmart G15 visualization concept. The HMI has been optimized for user-friendliness. The visualisation concept is constantly enhanced and ready for Industry 4.0. The path to a digital future within Altun is prepared.

Posted: May 6, 2022

Source: Mahlo GmbH + Co. KG