Teijin Frontier Develops CO2 Emissions Calculator For Polyester Fiber

TOKYO, Japan — April 11, 2022 — Teijin Frontier Co., Ltd., the Teijin Group’s fibers and products converting company, announced today that it has developed a proprietary system for calculating CO2 emissions generated by the company’s polyester fiber production processes. Going forward, Teijin Frontier eventually expects to use the system for full lifecycle assessments of its polyester fiber products.

The new system calculates CO2 emissions based on data from the company’s manufacturing bases. It also compares differences in emissions between petroleum-derived fibers and recycled fibers to quantitatively evaluate the effect. The system additionally helps to clarify which processes need to be improved to further reduce environmental loads and better measures for reducing CO2 emissions can be considered.

Teijin Frontier has already begun using the system to evaluate emissions from polyester filaments and staple fibers production, and gradually will expand the scope to include weaved and dyed textiles products. The company also plans to encourage partners to adopt the system.

Teijin Frontier, guided by its THINK ECO® environmental initiative, is striving to improve its environmental value, including through eco-friendly plant management and the development of greener materials and products for applications ranging from clothing to industrial materials. By implementing and further improving the newly CO2 emissions calculation system, the company expects to strengthen its contribution to the realization of circular economies.

Countries are accelerating their initiatives to achieve carbon neutrality in response to the 6th Report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) and the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26). It is essential that companies begin to adopt products that have low environmental impacts, including to help consumers increasingly select eco-friendly products.

Posted: April 11, 2022

Source: Teijin Group