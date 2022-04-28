ITM 2022: Oerlikon Polymer Processing Solutions

NEUMÜNSTER, Remscheid — April 28, 2022 — The ITM in Istanbul, repeatedly postponed due to the pandemic, will now take place at the Tuyap Fair and Congress Center with around 1,000 international exhibitors between June 14 and 18. The Oerlikon Polymer Processing Solutions division will be showcasing its solutions and technologies at the Tekstil Servis stand in Hall 3, Stand 313.

The focus for the machine and systems builder will be on total solutions – from melt to yarn, fibers through to nonwovens. “Turkey is an extremely active market”, comments Sales Director Oliver Lemke, talking about the current mood in the country. “Our customers are hugely interested in factory projects that comprise everything – from the in-house polycondensation system through to the textured yarn, the accompanying automation and corresponding digital solutions. Basically, From Melt to Yarn and beyond.” The unbeatable benefit of such concepts is that procuring all process steps from a single source promises harmonized technology, whose design guarantees that the produced yarn is high quality.

A further information focus will be on the topic of sustainability. There are currently many developments taking place in manmade fiber yarn manufacturing: mechanical and chemical technologies for recycling of bottles, but also of textiles and biopolymers as well as the circular economy – all these are already possible. With partners and subsidiaries, including Oerlikon Barmag Huitong Engineering (OBHE) and Barmag Brückner Engineering (BBE), Oerlikon Polymer Processing Solutions will be unveiling concrete concepts at the trade fair.

BCF technology: tangling 6,800-dtex yarns with the RoTac³

High-pile carpets and carpets for outdoor use are currently on trend, with demand for these high-margin yarns noticeably rising. The thick BCF yarns made from PP, PET and PA6 required can now be tangled using the RoTac³. In so-called plying, all three filaments are jointly fed through a tangling opening in the RoTac³ and then tangled. “BCF yarn manufacturers can now also use the RoTac³ for yarns of up to 6,800 dtex. They not only benefit from energy savings due to lower compressed air consumption and considerably more even tangling knots, manufacturers can also respond more flexibly to market requirements and hence expand their product portfolio”, explains Arnd Luppold, BCF Sales Director, talking about the advantages of plying using the RoTac³.

Even at high production speeds, tangling knots can be set much more evenly with the RoTac³ than in the case of other conventional tangling units. Frequent tangling glitches are now a thing of the past. This ensures better yarn quality and has a positive impact on further processing. The result: the carpet has a visibly more even appearance. Furthermore, compressed air consumption is reduced by up to 50 percent, depending on yarn type.

The 3-in-1 plying package is optionally available for the BCF S+ and BCF S8 with RoTac³ systems and can also be retrofitted on request.

Posted: April 28, 2022

