Vandewiele-Savio India Private Limited Have Finalized The Merger Process

MARKE, Belgium / PORDENONE, Italy — January 13, 2022 — Vandewiele nv & Savio India announced today that they had finalized the merging process, creating a global network for their customers. The two companies will operate under the new name of VANDEWIELE-SAVIO INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED.

“We are convinced that these joined forces provide a comprehensive network of integrated services that will better serve our customer’s needs for the Indian market”. This strategic alliance is set to immensely benefit the Indian textile industry, as the expertise from these two leading groups, offering complete weaving, winding, twisting solutions to the Indian customers, will give them a sustainable competitive advantage in their business.

Posted: February 18, 2022

Source: Savio Macchine Tessili S.p.A.