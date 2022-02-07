Turkish Home Textiles And Furnishing Fabrics Altun Tekstil Manufacturer Opts For The Montex®Coat

MÖNCHENGLADBACH, Germany — February 7, 2022 — Turkish powerhouse in home textiles and furnishing fabrics Altun Tekstil has just commissioned the first Montex®Coat coating system in Turkey.

The advanced machine has been installed at the ever-expanding family-owned company’s industrial complex in Bursa and is being employed to provide an anti-slip and textured backing to upholstery fabrics with a stable and uniform foam, via knife-over-roller coating.

Founded in 1993, Altun exports its fabrics to more than 60 countries, with its major export markets being Russia and Ukraine, as well as many Middle Eastern and European countries.

Its integrated operations include the production of texturized yarns, weaving and raschel knitting, in addition to dyeing and finishing. With a major focus on tulle curtains and upholstery, the company’s fabric range also extends to a wide variety of apparel styles.

“Despite the current market conditions, our investments continue to increase,” said company owner Murat Altun. “We have established both a knit and woven fabric dyehouse and an integrated upholstery fabric weaving factory, where in 2022 we will also backward integrate into synthetic filament spinning from chips. In the longer term, we plan to bring all of our operations together in a single facility of 350,000 square metres, to employ approximately 10,000 people. We have new investment targets that aim to further reduce our dependence on overseas suppliers and enable us to do everything within our own operations.”

Altun has installed eight Monfongs stenters in various widths at its two plants since 2016 – coincidentally the year Monforts Turkish representative Neotek was founded.

“We have worked with Neotek from the start and both its service and the product quality with Monforts technology are extremely satisfying,” said Plant Manager Mehmet Mor.

All of the stenters are engineered for specific product lines and the Montex®Coat unit is integrated into the latest of these lines, which has a maximum working width of 2.2 metres and eight chambers.

“With the Montex®Coat unit Altun is able to achieve an even foam application at high speed which results in a very economic process,” said Monforts Sales Manger Thomas Päffgen.

The fully integrated line benefits from universal control technology and the unique Monforts visualisation system. The Montex®Coat’s bordering system has been optimised for enhanced user-friendliness, while the doctor blade adjustment range is the most precise available on the market.

Source: A. Monforts Textilmaschinen GmbH & Co. KG