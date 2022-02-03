Cosmo Speciality Chemicals Launches A Range Of Organic Complexing Agent

NEW DELHI — February 3, 2022 — Cosmo Speciality Chemicals, a 100% subsidiary of Cosmo Films Ltd., has launched a range of organic complexing agents, Sequest SA and Sequest DM, with excellent chelation property. The specially formulated agents are effective in hard water and exhibit excellent chelation properties at a wide range of pH.

Applicable in pre-treatment, dyeing and printing processes like desizing, bleaching, dyeing and printing, both the agents prevent the corrosion of the metal parts of garments. The two products of this range are:

Sequest SA (Sequestering Agent) – a highly efficient eco-friendly high temperature stable sequestering agent for Ca++, FE+++ and other heavy metals; Sequest DM (Demineralising Agent) – a high performance demineralising agent to remove heavy metal ions from cotton and processsed water.

Demineralizing agents usually form complexes of coordination compounds by reaction of their negatively charged donor groups with polyvalent metal ions like iron present on the greige fabric and in process water which will enhancing the final whiteness index where as sequestering agents usually form complexes or coordination compounds by reaction of their negatively charged donor groups with polyvalent metal ions such as iron, calcium, copper and magnesium.

0.2-1.0% dose for exhaust application and 2-5gpl for continuous application are the recommended dosages of both Sequest SA and Sequest DM.

Talking about the new product range, Mr. Anil Gaikwad, Business head, Cosmo Specialty Chemicals said, “In our another step towards innovation and to bring another solution for the textile industry we have innovated these two agents which help in removing metallic ions from the textile in the wet processing steps.”

Posted: February 3, 2022

Source: Cosmo Specialty Chemicals