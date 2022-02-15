Cambridge Technology Innovator Alchemie Exports Breakthrough Textile Dyeing Solution To Taiwan

CAMBRIDGE, England — February 15, 2022 — Alchemie Technology, the UK innovator of low energy, waterless, textile dyeing technology, ships its EndeavourTM machine to Taiwan to improve the sustainability of the textile dyeing industry and establish a new Asia showcase.

The Endeavour digital dyeing solution, which produces no wastewater and reduces energy consumption by 85 per cent compared to traditional dyeing, will be installed at Alchemie’s Taiwan-based customer JSRTEX Group, a leading textile manufacturing innovator in the region, committed to transforming the industry with sustainable textiles and clean technology.

The Endeavour solution, developed in one of the world’s high technology clusters in Cambridge and manufactured entirely in the UK, will form the centrepiece of an Alchemie demonstration hub and showroom in Asia so international brands and textile producers from across the region can see the technology in action.

Alchemie, backed by fashion giant H&M, plans to set up further demonstration hubs at customer sites around the world in the coming months to showcase how Endeavour is more cost effective to operate and better for the environment than traditional dyeing technology.

The company, which has a vision to clean up textile dyeing and eliminate the environmental impact of these polluting processes, is now inviting other brand and manufacturing partners to participate in its global showcase program.

While the fashion industry is widely believed to be the second most polluting on the planet (behind agriculture), it is also the industry that can reduce its CO 2 emissions at the greatest rate by changing the way it dyes textiles. To make this happen needs brands to work with pioneering manufacturers to accelerate the change to cleaner technology.

Textile dyeing and finishing is responsible for 3 per cent of global CO 2 emissions (predicted to increase to more than 10 per cent by 2050) and causes over 20 per cent of global water pollution.

Dr Simon Kew, Managing Director of Alchemie Technology said: “Alchemie plans to deliver a significant number of Endeavour low energy, waterless dyeing machines into Asia in the next two years, where most of the world’s dyeing and finishing takes place. This will also require the support of governments through investment, grants and legislation, and the critical effort of brands and pioneering manufacturers in their supply chains”

“Having an Endeavour demonstration hub in Taiwan is another important milestone on our journey towards transforming the fashion industry and helping to reduce its climate impact. We are excited to be delivering the long-awaited transition to more sustainable textile dyeing.”

Dr Alan Hudd, Chairman/Founder of Alchemie Technology, said: “Textile dyeing is currently responsible for huge amounts of greenhouse gases and water pollution. The Endeavour system will dramatically cut energy and water use for the same quality of finish.

“When we started Alchemie in 2013 it was a revolutionary idea – to try and make dyeing more sustainable. Since then, we have moved from basic concept to full production machines. Endeavour is now ready to play its part in cleaning up the global dyeing industry to everyone’s benefit.”

Steve Lin, founder of JSRTEX, said: “High sustainability is an important part of our vision at JSRTEX. The Endeavour system maintains the same quality as traditional dyeing while saving energy and water and being far less polluting. We look forward to welcoming brands and producers to our new Endeavour demonstration hub in Taiwan to see for themselves how they could benefit from switching to waterless dyeing.”

Ryan Chen, General Manager, JSRTEX said “We share the same vision as Alchemie to transform the textile industry through sustainable, energy-saving solutions. Taiwan is the epicentre of advanced textile manufacturing technologies in Asia. We are proud to be playing our part in setting new sustainability benchmarks.”

Posted: February 15, 2022

Source: Alchemie Technology