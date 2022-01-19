Kemin Industries Names Valter Dompè President Of Garmon Chemicals

REPUBLICA DI SAN MARINO — January 19, 2022 — Kemin Industries, a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services, has appointed Valter Dompè President of Kemin Textile Auxiliaries business unit (Garmon Chemicals), effective January 1, 2022.

Dompè will be taking over as President of Garmon Chemicals after Kimberly Nelson, who successfully led the company for the last three years, decided to join another business unit of Kemin Industries.

Dompè comes from Kemin Food Technologies – EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa), which he joined in 2015. As commercial director, he created a new structure that led the team to double its sales in two years. After becoming president of the business unit in 2018, he led Kemin Food Technologies – EMEA to double its share in the market by providing solutions that have continuously grown in sales by 20% each year.

Before joining Kemin, Dompè worked for l’Oreal, where he started in 1989 as a product manager. In 25 years he managed sales, marketing, operations, personnel and finance for beauty brands in different distribution channels.

“I’m ready and excited for this new challenge in textile auxiliaries, which merges strong technical requirements with a great attention to the fashion and style side,” said Dompè. “Thanks to the experience achieved in both areas during my career, I’m ready to contribute to reaching Kemin Textiles Auxiliaries’ ambitious goals.”

Kimberly Nelson, a third-generation member of the Nelson family, is growing in her career and becoming the general manager of the largest business unit of the company, Kemin Nutrisurance, in North America.

“Since Kemin’s acquisition of Garmon in 2018, we had very challenging but positive years. Despite the pandemic’s impact on the textile market, we reinforced our presence is several key countries; launched revolutionary products such as Smart Foam and Kemzymes for denim; and filled key positions in our team with talented people,” said Nelson. “While I’m sad to leave Kemin Textiles, I’m also very excited to begin this new part of my career. With the appointment of Valter as president, I believe that the future of Garmon Chemicals is in very, very good hands.”

Source: Kemin Industries