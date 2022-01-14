International Textile Manufacturers Federation (ITMF) Awards 2022 Extension of Deadline until April 30th, 2022

ZÜRICH, Switzerland — January 14, 2022 — Due to uncertain and unpredictable international travel and event restrictions related by the new Covid-19 variant “Omicron”, the ITMF Annual Conference 2022 was postponed from April to September 2022.

As a result, it was decided that the deadline for applications for the two ITMF Awards 2022 – “Sustainability & Innovation” and “International Cooperation” – was extended from January 29th to April 30th, 2022.

All relevant information about the ITMF Awards 2022 can be found on the following website: https://www.itmf.org/awards/itmf-awards-2022

ITMF is an international forum for the world’s textile and related industries founded in 1904. ITMF members are associations and companies covering the entire textile value chain – producers of fibres, textile machinery, chemicals, textiles, apparel, and home textiles. The membership is from more than 40 countries and is representing around 90% of global production.

Posted: January 14, 2022

Source: International Textile Manufacturers Federation (ITMF)