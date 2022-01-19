Coloreel Closes New Deal With ZSK Machines In The US

STOCKHOLM, Sweden — January 19, 2022 — Coloreel, with its unique technology for digital dyeing of textile thread on-demand for more sustainable and creative embroideries, expand their business with the sale of four units with an additional new US distribution partner ZSK Machines, a division of Notcina Corporation.

Sven Öquist, VP Sales at Coloreel Group AB comments:

“This is a natural next step in our partnership with ZSK and enable us additional possibility to grow our business in the US. ZSK Machines has great reach into the US embroidery market and provides excellent customer solutions and support. I am looking forward to many more units sold through our new distribution partnership.”

Bob Mattina, ZSK Embroidery, comments:

“This is an exciting time for the textile market, and we are honored to serve the industry and support such incredible developments. We are looking forward to expanding the world of Coloreel and pushing the limits of embroidery.”

Source: Coloreel