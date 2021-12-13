The International Textile Manufacturers Federation (ITMF) Will Present Awards In The Categories “Sustainability & Innovation” And “International Cooperation”

ZURICH — December 13, 2021 — The International Textile Manufacturers Federation (ITMF, www.itmf.org) is supporting and promoting sustainable environmental, social, and economic production along the entire textile value chain. Companies and organizations around the world are investing time and resources to develop and improve sustainable solutions. Another important aspect in today’s complex world is the increased necessity to cooperate with different partners from industry, research, and governments.

Against this backdrop, ITMF wants to recognize companies/organizations and/or persons along the textile value chain that are striving to make a difference and that have achieved outstanding results. In 2022, ITMF will present the ITMF Awards in the categories “Sustainability & Innovation” and “International Cooperation”.

1) Innovation & Sustainability

Objective: Recognize sustainable and innovative achievements in the textile industry with focus on innovation, design, development, and production under the strictest standards of sustainability and respect for the environment. Requirements: The jury will grant this award to a company/organisation or person which/who significantly improved textile manufacturing through the means of international collaboration.

2) International Cooperation

Objective: Recognize progress in the area of international collaboration in the textile industry according to the values of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Requirements: The jury will grant this award to a company/organization or person which/who significantly improved textile manufacturing through the means of international collaboration.

Information about the application requirements and process are available on ITMF Awards 2022.

The deadline for applications is January 29th, 2022, at 23:00 hrs. (CET).

The winners will be invited to present their achievements at the ITMF Annual Conference 2022 (https://www.itmf.org/conferences/annual-conference-2021) in Davos, Switzerland.

All applications and related documents are to be sent by email to secretariat@itmf.org.

Posted December 13, 2021

Source: The International Textile Manufacturers Federation (ITMF)