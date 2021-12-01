SDL Atlas Introduces The Next Generation Of HydroPro Hydrostatic Head Tester

ROCK HILL, SC — December 1, 2021 — SDL Atlas is introducing a redesign to the HydroPro Hydrostatic Head Tester. The HydroPro tests the water resistance to fabrics, determining the waterproof properties of fabrics such as canvas, coated fabrics, hood fabric, tarpaulin, rain-proof fabrics and geotextiles. This redesign ensures that the powerful and efficient HydroPro is the best value Hydrostatic Head Tester available.

New features of the HydroPro include:

Video recording and image capture show real time pressure for review after testing via computer software.

Testing pressure up to 5 bar

New pneumatic sample clamping to avoid slippage and leakage

The Fast Test function allows users to rapidly determine a failure point and perform other tasks during 80% of the standard test time. An alarm indicates fail pressure is close.

Automatic water filling and water level detecting

Full color touch screen controller with preloaded routines for popular standards and custom programs

Connects via Wi-Fi to our exclusive RemoteAccess App which alerts the operator when the test is 80% complete

Capable of Pore Size test with optional fixture for BS 3321

Capable of Blood Penetration Test with optional fixture for ASTM F1670, BS ISO 13994 and ISO 16603

LED lighting of sample area

Clear safety shield

Posted December 1, 2021

Source: SDL Atlas