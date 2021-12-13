First Post-Lockdown Edition Of Techtextil India Garners Impressive Responsive From The Industry

MUMBAI — December 1, 2021 — After three-days of hardcore product sourcing and business networking, Techtextil India 2021 in Mumbai concluded in a strong and positive note. The trade fair emerged as a crucial meeting place for the technical textile players to rebuild their supplier links, promote industry integration and engage in lucrative knowledge exchange.

Making a spectacular comeback after the pandemic, the eighth edition of Techtextil India stood out to be a ground-breaking business platform for the technical textiles sector to build a new and strong foundation in the new normal. The aim of the new edition was to promote industry unification and business recovery across the value chain of technical textiles.

The high-profile event held at Bombay Exhibition Centre was inaugurated by major dignitaries, including Shri Ajit Chavan, Secretary – Textiles Committee, Ministry of Textiles, Government of India. Over the course of its buzzing three days, the show garnered the attendance of 4,087 visitors drawn by live demonstration of latest products, technologies and innovations exhibited by over 150 technical textile brands on the showfloor.

The event received an overwhelming response, reflecting industry’s keen interest to explore new developments and opportunities in technical textiles. In regards to the same, Mr Abhijit Kulkarni, President – Textile Engineering Group, A.T.E. India, stated: “It was the first and best physical show also on hybrid mode filled with enthusiastic buyers and customers who visited our booth and had very fruitful discussions with us. Several leading textile manufacturers visited our stalls, including: Strata Geosystems India, SKAPS Industries, Reliance Composites, Paramount Textiles, and Welspun, to name a few.”

Alok Masterbatches Pvt Ltd, Khosla Profile Pvt Ltd, ATE Group, Lucky International, Meera Industries Limited, Park Non-Woven Pvt Ltd, Sarex Chemicals, SICAM, Suntech Geotextile Pvt Ltd and Weavetech Engineers, were among the leading Indian companies exhibiting at the show.

Elaborating on new product developments in non-wovens, Mr Pramod Khosla, Director, Khosla Profil Pvt Ltd, shared: “We are working on introducing specialised non-woven fabrics for high-temperature filtration with membrane technology for the first time in India.”

Furthermore, he also shared about his experience at the exhibition: “Despite the unprecedented situation created by pandemic, Techtextil India 2021 has seen a tremendous response this year from the visitors. This goes to show the immense interest and trust that industries and people have in the technical textiles sector as well as in Techtextil India.”

One of the key Indian exhibitors in the domain of non-wovens, Mr Robin Kapoor, CEO & MD, PARK Nonwoven, also shared his being back at the physical exhibition: “It was really good to be back on this showfloor after a long time. This year we have showcased high-efficiency media for air and liquid filtration. Being back at Techtextil India, we have received response far beyond what we had expected throughout the three days and we are looking forward to the next exhibition in 2023.”

The trade fair also allowed technical textile brands like JB Ecotex Ltd to come forth and exhibit their eco-friendly technical textiles which is made by recycling dumped plastic bottles and plastic waste. “Our new product Renaya is a GRS certified premium recycled fibre with dying guarantee and it competes with virgin fibre in each and every parameter,” Mr Amit Jain, Director, JB Ecotex Ltd, commented.

The significance of the three-day fair was further elevated by the exclusive German pavilion. Top technical textile manufacturers from Germany, such as Autefa Solution Germany GmbH, DILO Systems GmbH, Emtec Electronic GmbH, Georg Sahm GmbH & Co, Karl Mayer Verwaltungsgesellschaft mbH, Merz Maschinenfabrik GmbH and Oerlikon Barmag Zweigniederlassung der Oerlikon Textile GmbH & Co, displayed their latest technologies on the show floor, which garnered significant attention from the Indian buyers.

The first Digital Symposium was another major highlight of Techtextil India 2021. The forum delved into a series of crucial topics in technical textiles discussing PLI schemes, FDI opportunities and policies, investment opportunities in Tamil Nadu, & New Investment Opportunities, Sustainable Technical Textiles and Global sustainable approach for Textiles with Antimicrobial Performance.

Concluding on a successful note, Techtextil India 2021 emerged as a platform of new beginnings for the technical textiles sector and for businesses trying to retain their shape and seeking momentum after the tough pandemic phase.

Posted December 13, 2021

Source: Messe Frankfurt India