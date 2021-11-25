Teijin’s Environmental Commitments Validated As Science Based Targets

Tokyo, Japan — November 25, 2021 — Teijin Limited announced today that it has been informed by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) that its new targets for greenhouse gas emissions is now officially validated as science-based targets (SBT) that limit global temperature rise to well-below two degrees Celsius. Teijin is the first enterprise in Japanese chemical industry to receive this recognition.

Teijin declared its commitment in February 2021 that the company to being validated under SBT within two years and realized the aim earlier than planned.

SBTi provides companies with a clearly defined pathway to future-proofing corporate growth by specifying how much and how quickly they need to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions. The objective is to help achieve the Paris Agreement’s goal of limiting global temperature rise to well-below two degrees Celsius above pre-Industrial Revolution levels, which is expected to significantly reduce the risks and impacts of climate change.

Teijin has established forward-looking long-term goals like net-zero in-house emissions by fiscal 2050 and committed to make avoided emissions by its products more than total emissions in supply-chain by fiscal 2030. The goals include reducing internal CO2 emissions by 30%, which was increased from the former 20% target, and two-thirds of total supply-chain emissions by 15%, both as of 2030 compared to 2018 levels.

Teijin, under its long-term vision of being a company that supports the society of the future, is delivering solutions to help realize a more sustainable society in three key fields:

environmental value, safety, security and disaster mitigation, and demographic change and increased health consciousness.

As a people-focused company, Teijin provides innovative solutions for enhanced quality of life and also works to minimize any negative impact on the environment or society in its business activities.

Source: Teijin Limited