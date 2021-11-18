Radianza™ Fiber Is Now “bluesign® APPROVED”

BANGKOK — November 18, 2021 — Radianza™ fibre, the flagship acrylic fibre brand of Thai Acrylic Fibre Company (Aditya Birla Group), is now “bluesign® APPROVED” – making it the first and only acrylic fibre to get this certification. This bluesign® APPROVED certification is another feather in the cap for Radianza™, which is now the only acrylic fibre which has Higgs MSI scores, Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) study and digital tracking & tracing facility.

The gel-dyeing technology behind Radianza™ is the key driver for its superior sustainability performance. Water pollution and water consumption are two of the biggest environmental problems facing the fashion industry and conventional dyeing processes contribute immensely towards these two problems. In gel-dyeing, the dye is absorbed in the fibre within 4-5 seconds with close to zero discharge of unused dye and minimum requirement of water. The LCA study as well as the MSI scores show significant reduction of environmental impact while using Radianza™ fibre in place of conventional acrylic fibre and processes.

bluesign® APPROVED articles go through a rigorous certification process by Bluesign Technologies ag – the organization behind the certification – and it certifies that these articles are produced in a resource conserving way with a minimum impact on people and the environment. “We are very proud of getting the bluesign® APPROVED certification for Radianza™ fibre. It gives even more assurance to both our direct and downstream customers of a sustainability index of their products made with Radianza™ fibre. It also shows our commitment to not only come up with more and more sustainable products for the industry, but also the length at which we will go to ensure that our customers can safely claim the better environmental impact of their products”, says Thomas Varghese, Business Head – Textiles – Aditya Birla Group.

Thai Acrylic Fibre Co. Ltd., is also the only acrylic fibre company to be a bluesign® SYSTEM PARTNER.

Posted November 18, 2021

Source: Thai Acrylic Fibre Co. Ltd. (Aditya Birla Group)