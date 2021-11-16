Mishima Debuts World’s First Made-To-Order Carbon Fiber Lounge Chair

TOKYO — November 16, 2021 — Mishima, a Silicon Valley-based Japanese furniture brand, has unveiled its flagship product, the world’s first custom made lounge chair and ottoman supported by a single carbon fiber composite structure.

The Mishima Lounge Chair and Ottoman touts a true unibody construction, 3D-manufactured with a single pass of continuous carbon fiber thermoplastic composite. Its signature support structure is made without joints or glue with aerospace grade ultra-high modulus carbon fiber for unparalleled strength to support the chair and passes stringent ANSI/BIFMA durability and safety standards.

“The distinct engineering and materials used for Mishima brings the body into nearly weightless sensation,” said Sonny Vu, CEO of Mishima. “It’s perfectly angled for comfort and its strong, physics-defying core allows the body to have a feeling of undisturbed floating in mid-air.”

Customers can choose from a carefully curated selection of the highest quality luxurious fabrics and supple leathers in a variety of premium shades. They’ll have the choice to customize Mishima’s base and shell, with either matte or metallic finishes in opulent jeweled hues; including a special edition 24K gold polished finish. With over 180 possible combinations, your Mishima chair is completely customizable and crafted just for you.

Traditional composite approaches would have limited chair design and strength. To achieve this global first for furniture, Mishima’s frame is constructed in 3D from a single piece of continuous carbon fiber composite, originally developed for the rigors of aerospace.

The first 500 Mishima Lounge Chairs and Ottomans made will make up the Founder’s Series and feature a number plate to denote as such. Units can be configured, visualized with augmented reality, and purchased online now at www.mishima.studio, with the first 50 units available for immediate shipment.

Posted November 16, 2021

Source: Mishima