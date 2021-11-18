Management Succession Planning At Uster Technologies AG Succession Plan Ensures ‘Seamless Transition’ For Company And Customers

USTER, Switzerland — November 18, 2021 — Uster Technologies is to have a new Chief Executive, in a planned and phased handover by April 2022. At his own request, current CEO Thomas Nasiou decided to step-down, and will be succeeded by Davide Maccabruni, former CEO of SSM Schärer Schweiter Mettler AG and General Manager of Savio Group Components.

Thomas Nasiou, who has been CEO for the past 6 years and in Uster Technologies for the last 16 years, has decided to step-down as CEO: “Since I joined Uster and also during my tenure as CEO, I only felt privileged and honored to meet and work with so many colleagues and friends. We have been through some exciting and challenging times, innovating, developing and growing together, keeping in mind creating value for ourselves, for our organization and for our customers and partners,” he says. “We maintained our focus on the needs of our customers and our commitment to providing the best solutions to help them with the many challenges they face in todays but mainly tomorrow’s demanding market environment. The work has been enjoyable and fulfilling. It is time for me to change my priorities in life and focus more on other personal interests, which require time and energy. I am glad that we have found the ideal successor, so we can work towards a seamless transition for the future.”

The successor of Thomas Nasiou will join Uster on January 1, 2022 and will take over as CEO on April 1, 2022.

New CEO: a colleague with textile industry background

Davide Maccabruni has extensive experience of the textile industry, with customers and the markets. His experience has been gained working in both innovation and management roles at Sultex (ITEMA weaving), at SSM and at Savio. He has a detailed understanding of the needs of modern textile manufacturers.

“This background makes him uniquely qualified to take the next step as CEO” says Thomas Nasiou: “Davide’s deep and broad textile expertise, knowledge and innovation spirit will ensure continuity and stability of the Uster business. His experiences as well as his personal values fit ideally to the Uster culture.”

Davide studied Management and Production Engineering at Politecnico di Milano and got his Ph.D. in Management, Technology and Economics from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH) in Zurich.

From 1998 until 2004 he worked as assistant and research associate in the Institute for Textile Machinery and Textile Industry / Institute of Manufacturing Automation at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH) in Zurich. From 2004 until 2006 he was a project manager at SSM and from 2006 until 2009 he has been the CTO in Sultex and ITEMA Weaving. In 2009 he joined SSM as CTO and in 2016 he became its CEO, until 2020 when he joined Savio as the General Manager of the Savio Group Components.

“I am glad and honored to join Uster, an organization that offered so much to our textile industry “, he says. “I commit to serve with my knowledge and experience to the efforts of all Uster colleagues to stay focused on ‘Think Quality’ and remain successful developing solutions that create value for the entire textile chain. But more importantly, to work together and make sure that the Uster spirit of a great organization remains and thrives.”

Davide Maccabruni was born in 1974 and holds both the Italian and Swiss nationality. He is married and has two children.

The Board of Directors and Toyota Industries Corporation are pleased that the successor for the CEO has been found early, providing the time for continuity and a successful takeover.

Posted November 18, 2021

Source: Uster Technologies AG