Indorama Ventures Hygiene Division Announces Price Increases On All Global Fibers

BANGKOK, Thailand — November 4, 2021 — The Hygiene vertical of Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited (IVL), a global sustainable chemical company, today announced price increases on all polypropylene, polyester, recycled polyester, polylactic acid (PLA) and bicomponent fibers effective December 1, 2021, or as contracts allow. These fibers are used in a variety of different hygiene and technical applications, worldwide. Prices will increase up to 15%, depending upon the specific fiber grade.

Shachar Rachim, CEO of the Hygiene Division stated, “Due to unprecedented increases in energy, wages, domestic and international freight costs, as well as finishes, additives and all packaging materials, we find it necessary to take this pricing action.” Rachim added, “These price increases will take place independent of any resin cost changes.”

“We recognize that these increases are taking place during an unusually high period of commodity resin pricing, yet we must take this action in order to support the staffing of our operations and the continued delivery of our high-quality fibers,” said Tom Zaiser, Chief Marketing Officer. Zaiser also specified, “We will monitor the dynamic, global inflationary issues making these increases necessary on a quarterly basis and adjust as possible should these pressures subside.”

Posted November 4, 2021

Source: Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited (IVL)