Welspun India, Dupont Biomaterials Collaborate To Launch New Sustainable Functional Home Textile Collection

WILMINGTON, Del. — October 4, 2021 — DuPont today announced that Welspun India (part of $3Bn USD Welspun Group) and DuPont Biomaterials launched a new home textile collection, including bath towels and bedsheets, made with bio-based materials. The collection was developed to meet a growing demand for home textile products that not only bring desired performance but also are sustainable. The collaboration brings together cotton and DuPont™ Sorona® fibers to create home textile fabrics that provide exceptional comfort, moisture management, a luxurious drape, and a smooth, soft, hand feel. The new global collection expands the future of sustainable textiles in the important area of home care, where innovation is of utmost importance. Partially plant-based Sorona® polymer delivers the performance needed and yet is sustainable in nature.

Innovation has been the cornerstone of Welspun India’s continued growth and success across the globe. Housing more than 32 innovations resulting in numerous patent applications across the globe, the company has always focused on the needs of consumers and catered to them with innovations like Nanocore® technology, which prevents dust mites and other allergens from entering home linens. Additionally, the company introduced an industry-defining, multi-level traceability patented process Wel-Trak™ that tracks finished products back to the raw material as well as HygroCotton® technology which traps the air in its core thereby making terry towels bloom after every wash and regulates a bedsheet’s temperature naturally. It recently launched an organization-wide program, Manthan, to nurture and promote an inclusive innovation led culture.

With a rich history of textile innovation, DuPont has invented groundbreaking fibers such as nylon, Lycra®, and rayon. Its Sorona® brand — made from 37% renewable plant-based ingredients — offers a high-performing, responsibly sourced material option. Fibers made with Sorona® polymer are currently used in various apparel applications, including athleisure and athletic wear, insulation, swimwear, outerwear, suiting, faux fur, and more. Sorona® polymer offers technical and performance benefits, including incredible softness, stretch and recovery, and inherent stain resistance without the need for topical treatments. Sorona® is a USDA Certified Biobased Product and is certified as a OEKO-TEX® STANDARD 100 product.

“Welspun India challenged us to deliver a fiber innovation that will enable them to offer a perceptible value addition to their end customers and yet provide a sustainable solution. We were able to deliver to the Welspun team the Sorona® fiber in a format that allows its incorporation into a range of applications, including towels and bedsheets” said Dr. Gowri Nagarajan, Regional Sales and Marketing Manager, DuPont Biomaterials.

“Recently, we have seen an increasing demand for textile fabrics that demonstrate well-rounded performance in the most sustainable way possible at both the fiber and fabric level. We have been working with our suppliers to achieve this performance, and, in the realm of comfort, stretch, and moisture management, DuPont has a long history of innovation. It is remarkable to see our teams develop this performance stretch Sorona® Agile fabric without the need for spandex. It is able to withstand industrial wash conditions without any compromise in fabric property for the life of the fabric. Our teams are currently closely engaged to incorporate other Sorona® yarns into home textile applications,” said Mr. Umasankar Mahapatra, Senior Vice President, Innovation, Welspun India.

“Welspun India’s deep focus on innovation aligns well with our offerings and we are proud to create this new range made with Sorona®. While Sorona® fibers have been used in the fashion apparel segment for some time, by staying close to our customers, we realized that there is potential to utilize the functional benefits of Sorona® fibers in the home textile segment. As a first step, our Innovation team developed towels and bed sheets incorporating an array of key functionalities and we hope to develop new products and other functionalities in the future. Our collaboration with the DuPont Biomaterials team is a significant step towards our commitment to bringing value-added products to address tomorrow’s challenges through a sustainable approach without compromising on performance and value,” added Ms. Dipali Goenka, CEO & Joint Managing Director, Welspun India.

“We are thrilled to work with customers like Welspun India. By combining the innovation and performance attributes offered by our Sorona® fiber with their experience in this market, we are delivering on our commitment to create more sustainable products,” said Dr. Michael Saltzberg, Global Business Director – DuPont Biomaterials.

