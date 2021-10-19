Lenzing Diversifies Denim Offering With Launch Of New Matte TENCEL™ Branded Lyocell Fibers

LENZING, Austria — October 19, 2021 — The Lenzing Group is expanding its sustainable offering for the denim industry with the introduction of matte TENCEL™ branded lyocell fibers. The new fiber type is specially designed to scatter light and permanently diminish sheen in denim applications, further enabling versatility of indigo-dyed denim fabrics.

“As a leader in fiber production, we work closely with our customers and mill partners to address their product needs. Our partners wanted the option to choose denim fabrics that are less shiny, and we listened,” said Tricia Carey, Director of Global Business Development Denim and Americas, Lenzing AG. “By implementing an innovative production process to create matte TENCEL™ Lyocell fibers, we are setting a new standard for indigo applications.”

Enhancing the look of denim with eco-friendly credentials

While fashion trends come and go, denim products are items that will always be a closet staple. Brands are continually seeking to launch new denim collections that will suit their consumers’ fashion style as well as achieve greater sustainability. Lenzing is at the forefront of advocating for complete sustainability by using raw materials of botanic origin and biodegradable cellulosic fibers.

Combining functionality with aesthetics, the introduction of matte TENCEL™ Lyocell fibers increases versatility in denim designs whilst reducing the ecological footprint of the resulting fabric and garment. Made with a resource efficient closed-loop production process, the new fiber type maintains all the comfort benefits of standard TENCEL™ Lyocell fibers to bring next-to-skin smoothness while giving dark indigo dye fabrics a deep and lusterless appearance.

In collaboration with global mill partners, Advance Denim (China), Artistic Fabric Mills Pvt. Ltd (Pakistan), Arvind Limited (India), Kipas Denim (Turkey), KG Denim Limited (India), Panther Denim/ Tat Fung (China) and Textil Santanderina (Spain), Lenzing is proud to launch the new matte TENCELTM branded lyocell fibers at the Kingpins Digital Show.

Increasing transparency to achieve denim sustainability

Lenzing takes full accountability of its production processes by providing physical identification for every TENCEL™ branded fiber with its fiber identification technology. The new matte TENCEL™ Lyocell fibers are fully traceable using this technology, assuring both brands and consumers that the raw materials it uses originate from responsible resources. In the long run, this will help improve the overall sustainability of the denim industry thanks to informed decision-making by all parties.

Posted October 19, 2021

Source: The Lenzing Group