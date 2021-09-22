HeiQ And The LYCRA Company Launch LYCRA® freshFX® Brand With HeiQ Technology For The China Market

WILMINGTON, Del. — September 21, 2021 — Textile technology innovation leaders, HeiQ and The LYCRA Company, today announced they will be introducing LYCRA® freshFX® brand with HeiQ technology for the China market.

“LYCRA® freshFX® brand with HeiQ technology is the first product resulting from a collaboration between The LYCRA Company and HeiQ that we announced in July,” said Steve Stewart, chief brand and innovation officer, The LYCRA Company. “The goal of this partnership is to combine our strengths to bring more market- relevant, innovative and sustainable textile technologies to consumers more quickly.”

Garments made with LYCRA® freshFX® brand with HeiQ technology will offer consumers the renowned LYCRA® fiber benefits of lasting comfort, fit and shape, combined with HeiQ’s freshness and hygiene textile technologies. From odor absorption, antimicrobial to antiviral, with bio-based, mineral-based and silver-based technologies, HeiQ provides a comprehensive product range, now available with fabrics made with LYCRA® fiber.

LYCRA® freshFX® brand with HeiQ technology can be used in activewear, athleisure apparel, personal protective equipment, socks, underwear, wovens, and non-apparel uses. The HeiQ finishes are applied directly to stretch fabrics made with LYCRA® fiber branded spandex. LYCRA® freshFX® brand with HeiQ technology can be customized to exact consumer needs via antiviral, antimicrobial, or anti-odor technology options.

Fabrics featuring this technology are tested to ensure they meet the relevant national Guobiao (GB) standards for China as well as the established quality standards of both The LYCRA Company and HeiQ. Once certified, garments are eligible for identification at retail via physical or virtual hangtags.

The all-day benefits of LYCRA® freshFX® brand with HeiQ technology will help consumers feel more comfortable and confident even after extended use. Garments with these freshness and hygiene innovations also have the potential to be laundered less, which would reduce water and energy consumption.

“It has been exciting to team up with The LYCRA Company to bring our combined technologies to the China market first,” said Carlo Centonze, Co-founder and CEO of HeiQ Group. “The new generation of Chinese consumers are much more tech-savvy and looking for more comfort and functionality in their everyday clothes. LYCRA® freshFX® brand with HeiQ technology will deliver the functional benefits consumers desire today throughout a wide range of garment categories. I am really looking forward, together with The LYCRA Company, to bring new products to satisfy these growing consumer needs.”

Both HeiQ and The LYCRA Company will be exhibiting at the upcoming Intertextile Shanghai. For product information and fabric samples, visit HeiQ (Booth C78) and The LYCRA Company (Booth E51) in Hall 1.1 at Intertextile Shanghai, October 9-11.

Posted September 22, 2021

Source: HeiQ / The LYCRA Company