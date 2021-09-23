Cosmo Speciality Chemicals Launches Superwash Pol: A Dye Transfer Inhibiting (Dti) Agent For After-Dyeing Wash

NEW DELHI — September 23, 2021 — Cosmo Speciality Chemicals, a 100% subsidiary of Cosmo Films Ltd., has launched Superwash POL – a dye transfer inhibitor to prevent bleeding and staining – for the textile industry. The special formulated agent provides an amphiphilic character with polar groups and hydrophilic properties with un-polar groups preventing the dye bleeding and redeposition on white or differently colored textiles.

Compatible with anionic surfactants, Superwash POL improves wet fastness properties like wash and rubbing of dyed/printed goods. Effective in hard water and suitable for a wide range of pH, the innovative washing off agent also helps with avoiding tinted of ground printed goods.

Talking about the new product, Mr. Anil Gaikwad, Business Head, Cosmo Specialty Chemicals said, “With an aim to continue bringing innovative products for the textile industry to deliver new solutions, we are launching Superwash POL. Because of its amphiphilic character it helps avoid tinting of the ground of printed goods while offering an excellent cost / benefit ratio. It is indeed the most effective dye transfer inhibitors for liquid laundry.”

“Cosmo believes in being specialised and niche in its offerings. Therefore innovation is promoted as one of the most important values, driven by the consumer needs and backed by strong tech infrastructure” added Mr. Pankaj Poddar, Chairman & CEO of Cosmo Speciality Chemicals.

Effective in different shades of dye, Superwash POL works for cotton polyester blends and requires a very less amount to perform in comparison to the competition. 0.5-1.0% dose for exhaust application and 1-4gpl for continuous application are the recommended dosages of this DTI agent from Cosmo Speciality Chemicals.

Posted September 23, 2021

Source: Cosmo Speciality Chemicals