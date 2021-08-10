Xaar’s Presence In China Taken To New Heights With Opening Of Shenzhen Customer Service Centre

CAMBRIDGE, UK — August 10, 2021 — Xaar, an inkjet printing technology group has reinforced its commitment to the Chinese market with the opening of a new Customer Service Centre in Shenzhen.

The latest office will form part of Xaar’s global network and provide support to its growing Chinese OEM and partner customer base.

Headed up by Samuel Tam, Xaar’s General Manager for Asia, the team include new recruits Cathy Yuan – Customer Service Manager, Asia and Shawn Feng – Sales and Application Development Manager, Asia, who join Kit Yung, Jeff Mak and Rob Ison. Together they will focus on delivering technical support and training to customers, helping to grow relationships and provide a fast response to their needs.

The new Customer Service Centre builds on Xaar’s new ImagineX bulk printhead platform which provides the company’s product roadmap for the future. Innovations such as printing at 1440dpi resolution, 150kHz frequency, 200°C and 100cP viscosity are planned, reinforcing Xaar’s reputation in the Chinese market and worldwide for developing the latest inkjet printing technologies.

Posted August 10, 2021

Source: Xaar, plc