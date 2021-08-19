Thai Acrylic Fibre Co. Ltd. (TAF) Launches Digital Traceability For Radianza™ Fibre

BANGKOK — August 10, 2021 — Thai Acrylic Fibre Co. Ltd. (TAF) – a part of Aditya Birla Group – has launched a digital traceability platform to trace its flagship fibre brand – Radianza™. This digital platform backed by Blockchain technology will ensure complete transparency and traceability for brands, retailers and consumers of Radianza™ fibre in the finished garment. The platform has been developed by Canada based company – Licof Inc.

Radianza™ fibre, that uses the revolutionary gel-dyeing technology, has recently become the first and only acrylic fibre to have Material Sustainability Index (MSI) Scores published by Higg Co. based on the Life Cycle Assessment Impact study conducted by Thinkstep (now Sphera). Earlier this year, the TAF become the first and only acrylic fibre company to become a bluesign® SYSTEM partner. The traceability platform will further strengthen the company’s leading position in sustainability in textiles. “Brands and retailers are making efforts to bring more transparency about their value chain and are developing capabilities to track and trace the raw material from its source to the end-garment. This is, particularly important for those materials that are being claimed as sustainable. Now that our customers are developing end-products with Radianza™ with a better sustainability index, it was the right time for us to introduce the digital platform to trace the fibre easily through the value chain”, says Tuhin Kulshreshtha – Head of Marketing, Value Added Products, TAF.

Highlighting the effectiveness of Blockchain in textile tracing, Ritesh Khare, founder of Licof adds, “Blockchain is a very powerful technology, especially for those at the end of the value chain like brands and retailers to validate the authenticity of the materials they are sourcing in a complex value chain like textile and apparel. Blockchain makes digital tracing and tracking immutable, while a user-friendly platform makes it very easy for the value chain players to collaborate and share relevant information. We are very excited to collaborate with TAF and support them and their customers trace Radianza™ and other specialty fibres.”

Posted August 19, 2021

Source: Thai Acrylic Fibre Co. Ltd. (TAF)