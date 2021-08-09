H&M Reveals New Launch Date For Collaboration With Celebrated Indian Designer Sabyasachi

NEW YORK — August 9, 2021 — H&M is proud to launch its collaboration with the iconic Indian designer, Sabyasachi, known for his passion for juxtaposing traditional Indian style with contemporary design. The collection is eclectic, bohemian, and takes cues from India’s rich textile and craft history by mixing modern and traditional silhouettes with fresh colors and prints. The Sabyasachi x H&M collection consists of both womenswear and menswear. Womenswear will be available in select H&M stores and HM.com, and menswear will be available on HM.com, beginning August 12, 2021.

“I am happy to announce the new launch date for the collaboration with H&M, as it gives us the opportunity to spread the Sabyasachi aesthetic to a wider audience in India and worldwide. Due to the complexities of the Covid-19 situation, we had to put the launch on hold but I’m eagerly looking forward to bringing this ready-to-wear collection that will bring relaxed sophistication to everyday life in an understated yet glamorous style,” says Sabyasachi.

The Sabyasachi x H&M collection consists of both womenswear and menswear and is the perfect modern statement for glamourous loungewear for fashion lovers who want a chic yet eclectic ensemble. For women, key pieces include long flowy dresses and kaftans to be worn in layers and mixed with accessories. For men, a Henley shirt, high waist wide chinos and a photographer jacket are key pieces. Finely crafted accessories and shoes accentuate the full looks. Another key highlight of the collection is the Indian textile and print traditions brought to life by the Sabyasachi Art Foundation with meticulously crafted vintage block prints and multicolor silhouettes.

“At H&M, we are thrilled to be able to announce the new date for our collaboration with iconic Indian designer Sabyasachi. At a time like this, we believe people value the use of homegrown crafts and textiles more than ever and that’s something no one can do better than Sabyasachi. We look forward to taking this stunning collection to as many people across the global as we can,” Maria Gemzell, Head of New Development, H&M.

The Sabyasachi x H&M collection will be available in selected H&M stores and online on HM.com beginning August 12, 2021.

Source: H&M