Li & Fung Joins Forces With Canopy To Protect Forests

HONG KONG, VANCOUVER — July 15, 2021 — Canopy is thrilled to announce that its latest partner in protecting the world’s Ancient and Endangered Forests is global supply chain and logistics orchestrator, Li & Fung. The company has committed to keeping irreplaceable forests out of viscose and paper packaging by implementing the use of circular, Next Generation alternatives, and engaging their brand and retail customers to join them in these sustainability efforts.

Operating one of the most extensive global supply chain networks in the world, Li & Fung helps brands and retailers design, source and deliver a diverse range of products from a network of factories in over 50 production countries. As a convener of the global supply chain, Li & Fung will collaborate with its brand and retail customers to better protect our forests through responsible material sourcing and product manufacturing and in the transportation of products.

By leveraging Canopy’s strong track record of working with global companies to protect endangered forests, this partnership will help strengthen Li & Fung’s sustainability journey in building environmental resilience across global supply chains. Both entities will work together to develop solutions to support industry transformation.

“We understand that building sustainable supply chains cannot be done alone – and so are very pleased to be partnering with Canopy to advance ambitious and tangible solutions for our climate and forests in the apparel and packaging supply chains,” said Deepika Rana, Chief Operating Officer, Li & Fung. “We look forward to continuing to meet the demands of a dynamic global retail sector and working with our extensive production network to deepen sustainability efforts and conserve the world’s forests and climate.”

“When a company as pivotal as Li & Fung commits to transform their sourcing to protect the world’s forests and climate, it reverberates through supply chains in all corners of the world,” said Canopy’s Executive Director, Nicole Rycroft. “We are delighted to embark on the next stage of our work together in shaping the supply chains of the future.”

Li & Fung, a powerhouse in Asia and globally, adds tremendous strength to the CanopyStyle initiative and collective efforts of hundreds of companies to green the viscose supply chain. The company will also work to reduce the impacts of paper packaging in its shipping and operations through Pack4Good.

Posted July 15, 2021

Source: Li & Fung Limited / Canopy