Zhejiang Huajiang Science And Technology Co., Ltd. Orders Complete Web-Forming And Needling Line From DiloGroup

EBERBACH, Germany — June 2, 2021 — Due to recovery progress in the automotive sector, investments in nonwoven production lines for the manufacture of glass fibre-reinforced thermobonded structural parts for automotive interiors are being considered. DiloGroup has received a repeat order from Zhejiang Huajiang Science and Technology Co., Ltd. for a complete web-forming and needling line to process blends of glass and polypropylene fibre through a state-of-the-art fibre preparation system, web-forming, carding and crosslapping and needling units. The fibre preparation system from DiloTemafa is adapted to the special requirements for processing glass fibre in the most efficient way and to provide homogeneous blends with PP.

The component-dependent “Baltromix” blending system using highly precise weighing pans provides accurately dosed fibre material on the collecting apron, which is further opened and blended in a carding willow. This carding willow is used in most of DiloGroup complete line installations as a successful tool for further opening and blending tasks, in many cases together with a smaller chamber for final blending.

In many installations DiloTemafa also provides the recycling of quality fibre derived from the whole process which is sucked off at many stations in the fibre preparation and web-forming system in order to save fibre material. Installations for fibre transport and for fibre recycling within a line together with re-opened edge trim material from a needling station and for dedusting the machines by a drum filter or bag filter station can be specifically engineered and designed by DiloGroup air system engineering department.

The efficiency of a whole line processing mineral fibre largely depends on the efficiency in dedusting all machine components from bale opening through needling. Solutions for this demanding task are part of the expertise of DiloSystems as general contractor. At the card, the so-called “fancy roller” is part of the system to provide the means to build the web on this double-doffer system without leaving too much fibre within the card clothing wire. Dilo works closely together with a range of customers and card wire suppliers to provide an optimum wire system for processing the demanding range of mineral fibres successfully.

In the needleloom this expertise to prolong the intervals for cleaning stops is vital to efficiency. Therefore, blowing nozzles to clean the perforated plates, stripper and bed plates, are installed within the needleloom. The dust exhaust is separated at a filter station. The majority of Dilo lines today include an elaborate air system and the necessary components for fibre transport, dust transport and the transport of recycled fibres which are introduced at the beginning of the line.

Posted June 2, 2021

Source: DiloGroup