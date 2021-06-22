Jayashree Textiles (Aditya Birla Group, India), Dupont Biomaterials Collaborate To Launch New Sustainable Fabric Collection

WILMINGTON, Delaware — June21, 2021— In DuPont today announces the launch of a fabric collection made with DuPont Biomaterials Sorona®, a sustainable, partially bio-based polymer, and JayaShree Textiles (part of Fortune 500 global conglomerate – Aditya Birla Group). The collaboration meets the needs of a growing demand for sustainable fashion options. The collaboration blends linen and partially bio-based Sorona® fibers to create garments with exceptional stretch and recovery, luxurious drape and a smooth, soft hand feel.

The new collection expands the future of sustainable textiles for brands and retailers to use for comfortable casual and fashion wear.

JayaShree Textiles, (unit of Grasim Industries Limited), is a powerhouse of sustainable fashion. Established in 1949, JayaShree Textiles has revolutionized the Indian textile market by popularizing linen in India. JayaShree Textiles has been making the finest, most fashionable linen using advanced European technology and high-quality flax sourced from Belgium and France. This, combined with an untiring dedication to innovation and perfection, has cemented JayaShree Textiles as the leading provider of the finest range of linen in India.

With a rich history of textile innovation, DuPont has invented groundbreaking fibers such as nylon, Lycra®, and rayon. Its Sorona® brand — made from 37% renewable plant-based ingredients — offers a high-performing, responsibly sourced material option. Fibers made with Sorona® polymer are currently used in various apparel applications, including athleisure and athletic wear, insulation, swimwear, outerwear, suiting, faux fur and more.

Sorona® offers technical and performance benefits, including incredible softness, stretch and recovery, and inherent stain resistance without the need for topical treatments. Sorona® is a USDA Certified Biobased Product and is certified as a OEKO-TEX® STANDARD 100 product.

JayaShree Textiles is part of the Common Thread Fabric Certification program and is a committed value chain partner, delivering high performance standards and products in collaboration with the Sorona® team.

“JayaShree Textiles is very excited to collaborate with the Sorona® team to launch the collection of Linen/Sorona® Agile fabric. This fabric is a great choice for brands and retailers looking at sustainable ways to explore comfort stretch in linen fabrics. It is an excellent choice for both top wear and bottom wear apparel,” said Mr. Satyaki Ghosh, CEO, JayaShree Textiles.

“We believe collaboration is the only way we will deliver on our promises to the textile industry. Our collaboration with JayaShree Textiles is a testimony to the type of effort that will allow more apparel brands the opportunity to address tomorrow’s challenges through renewably sourced fiber materials without compromising performance and value. Sustainable fashion is the future, and this new collection is a great example of how you can create stunning designs while caring for our planet,” said Renee Henze, global marketing and commercial development director at DuPont Biomaterials.

Discover the feeling of nature and experience the new collection for yourself. For additional information about Sorona®, visit www.sorona.com. To learn more about JayaShree Textiles, visit https://www.jayashree-grasim.com/

Source: DuPont Biomaterials