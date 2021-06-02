AMITH, Morocco’s Textile And Apparel Industry Association, Joins ITMF

ZURICH — June 2, 2021 — In May 2021, the Moroccan textile and apparel industry association AMITH joined ITMF as a new member association. AMITH represents the entire textile and apparel value chain of Morocco. The industry comprises around 1’200 companies that employ around 195’000 persons. In 2019, the Moroccan textile and apparel industry exported goods with a value of around € 3.5 billion.

The International Textile Manufacturers Federation (ITMF) founded in 1904 is the international forum of the global textile value chain. Its members are from textile and apparel production countries that represent around 90% of global production.

“With AMITH joining ITMF a win-win-situation is created. An important player and voice of North Africa’s textile and apparel industry will make use of the international network and platform that in return will be benefit from AMITH’s perspective and input”, stated Dr. Christian Schindler, Director General of ITMF.

Ms. Fatima-Zohra Alaoui, General Manager of AMITH, commented that “joining ITMF provides us and our members with a unique access to a platform of the global textile value chain. The world is getting more and more integrated. Therefore, cooperation along the textile value chain and understanding its complexity is paramount”.

Posted June 2, 2021

Source: The International Textile Manufacturers Federation (ITMF)