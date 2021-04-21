Mumbai: Leading Exhibitions Postponed Due To New Lockdown Guidelines

New Delhi — April 20, 2021 — In line with the recent announcements and new measures in place to tackle resurging cases in Mumbai, Industry leading shows such as Gartex Texprocess India, Screen Print India, ISH India powered by IPA, Media Expo and LED Expo have been rescheduled.

The state government’s recent advisories aimed at breaking the spread of the second wave as well as the on-going vaccination programmes have led to the Bombay Exhibition Centre (BEC) simultaneously doubling up as a jumbo care centre as well as a vaccination centre. Inaccessibility of the venue and the new measures put in place by regional governments make it impossible to host large-scale trade shows in the coming months.

In the interest of all stakeholders, Messe Frankfurt India has prudently decided to postpone its physical trade fairs planned for May 2021 which include the Mumbai editions of: Gartex Texprocess India (4 – 6 May), Screen Print India (4 – 6 May), ISH India powered by IPA (20 – 22 May), Media Expo (20 – 22 May) and LED Expo (20 – 22 May). While the Delhi editions of Gartex Texprocess India, Screen Print India, LED Expo and Media Expo continue to be on schedule, the new dates for the Mumbai editions will be announced in coherence with government guidelines, as soon as the venue is made safely accessible.

Despite the new lockdown restrictions, the Indian economy reeling under the negative impact since the onset of the pandemic shows no signs of slowing down the business momentum which has been picking up in 2021. The vaccination progress in many countries is being closely watched and is an encouraging sign that the situation will ease soon.

Mr Raj Manek, Executive Director & Board Member, Messe Frankfurt Asia Holdings Ltd said: “We understand that the business community wants to get back to meeting face-to-face, and whilst we have been planning positively for physical tradeshows, it has become necessary to make further changes to the fair dates. The current situation requires to take into consideration all factors that will affect planning certainty for the stakeholders. Nonetheless, ‘trade continuity’ for our exhibitors in the coming months will remain our prime objective and we are focusing efforts on the Delhi editions of the fairs as well as extending our digital offerings and business matchmaking across diverse sectors.”

Posted April 21, 2021

Source: Messe Frankfurt Trade Fairs India Pvt Ltd