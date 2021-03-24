BRFL Textiles Private Limited (BTPL) Hires Senior Management And Strengthens Plant Workforce By More Than Fifty Percent

MUMBAI — March 24, 2021 — BRFL Textiles Private Limited (BTPL), home to India’s largest single-roof state-of-the-art fabric processing facility, has added several senior management to its team and grown its workforce from 1300 to over 2000 employees within two months of raising private equity funding.

BTPL has hired over 14 people in senior management roles across functions including a Chief Financial Officer, Processing In-Charge, Heads of various departments (HR, Designing & Product Development, Quality Assurance, IT, Compliance & Legal, Accounts & Finance and Taxation) and Senior Managers (in Sourcing, Sales, Marketing & Merchandizing), among others. In addition to the new hiring, the company has also introduced new employee focused initiatives including safety training, employee insurance assistance and an HR helpdesk to resolve employee queries. BTPL is currently searching for a Chief Operating Officer who could complement the senior most management in achieving its ambitious financial targets while overall managing the plant.

With strengthened workforce and management, BTPL aims to reach its annual processing capacity of 144 million meters (400,000 meters per day) over due course of time. Recently, BTPL had completed an INR 2.4 Bn equity infusion from a consortium of marquee financial investors led by JM Financial India Fund II (an Indian sector agnostic growth private equity fund), Think Investments (a San Francisco-based investment firm) and others.

Speaking on the onboarding of new employees, Mr. Prashant Agarwal, Managing Director at BTPL, said, “We are delighted to strengthen our company workforce which will enable us to continue delivering superior quality fabrics, cater to the increasing demand, and strengthen our position in the industry. With the influx of new employees, our manufacturing capacities are now being further leveraged to expand our output and market presence. We will continue to further invest in people to ensure that our state-of-the-art plant is efficiently run and reaches its optimum processing capacity.”

Speaking on the rise in workforce, Mr. Ganesh Ghuge, Head – Human Resources at BTPL, said, “At BTPL, we strive to provide our team members with the opportunities to grow and develop as we continue to focus on employee engagement initiatives. We are excited to welcome our new team members into the company and we are confident that these new inclusions will diversify our perspectives, bring in greater creativity, and build towards our goal of becoming one of the leading fabric processing houses in the country.”

BTPL has a strong presence in the B2B and B2C space alongwith long-standing relations with leading brands across the globe, and sells through large garmenters in India who also sell to domestic brands. On the domestic branded sales front, the distribution network of BTPL is spread across its own EBOs, over 100 distributors and over 8000 retailers.

BTPL was recently formed as a separate entity in August 2020 as part of a restructuring process undertaken by Bombay Rayon Fashions Limited, in which it hived-off its Yarn Dyeing & Fabric Processing units located in Tarapur, into BTPL by way of a slump sale on a going concern basis. The Company’s brands, including Bombay Rayon, BRFL, Linen Vogue, Giza Classe, Dickens & Browne and others, were also a part of the transaction.

Source: BRFL Textiles Private Limited (BTPL)