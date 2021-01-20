The 55th Edition Of Filo Has Been Canceled

BIELLA, Italy — January 19, 2021 — The 55th edition of Filo, scheduled for February 24-25, 2021, at MiCo – Milano Convention Centre, has been canceled.

The decision was compelled by the decree of the Italian Prime Minister, published on the January 14, 2021, which suspends — throughout Italy — trade-fairs, events and congresses at least until March 5, 2021. The provision makes it objectively impossible for the 55th edition of Filo to take place.

Filo is aware of the problems resulting from the decision to cancel the 55th edition of Filo for all the operators involved, but the organization can only comply with the public authorities’ decisions.

To cancel the 55th edition of Filo is therefore a decision due to force majeure, taken with great regret.

Filo will continue to remain alongside the exhibiting companies in supporting their activities and in promoting the yarns of excellence.

Posted January 19, 2021

Source: Filo