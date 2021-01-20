Messe Frankfurt India Set To Host The First Hybrid Edition Of Techtextil India In 2021

MUMBAI — January 19, 2021 — The new hybrid edition of Techtextil India poised to be held from 1 – 3 September 2021 at Hall 4, Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai, will connect technical textile players from across the globe through its multimodal platform. The combination of physical and digital platforms will enable exhibitors to connect with wider audiences, increase their market presence and expand their business alliances significantly.

The demand for medical textiles, particularly spun bond nonwovens have skyrocketed ever since the onset of the pandemic. Geotextile products in India have also experienced a strong leap in demand supported by government’s continual investments in the development of highways and roadways. With a manifold of opportunities lying ahead for the technical textile segment, it is crucial for the players to increase their market presence and build networks to effectively leverage imminent demands.

Over the years, the editions of Techtextil India have been instrumental in uniting the technical textile fraternity and creating an atmosphere of collaboration through its physical platform. However, the new hybrid edition that is set to be held from 1 – 3 September 2021 will not only physically, but also digitally unite exhibitors from the technical textile industry with key buyers and suppliers PAN India and worldwide.

While the physical fair offers the benefit of face-to-face interaction under strict observance of safety protocols, the digital platform will help exhibitors increase their brand exposure and interact with potential buyers from across the globe via features such as live streaming, video calls, live chats and more. Live product demonstration on dual platforms will further enable exhibitors to showcase their products and new emerging technologies to a vast array of business attendees.

The hybrid fair will also make collaborative engagements extremely simple through its AI assisted platform. Potential suppliers will be automatically matched when buyers launch product or service queries, following which virtual appointments can be set-up at a mutually agreed upon time.

Organiser of the fair, Messe Frankfurt India, is also looking forward to incorporate online panel discussions and knowledge programs to impart erudite market insights and rejuvenate confidence among players across the 12 application areas of technical textiles.

Currently the Indian technical textile industry is pegged at USD 19 billion (growing at a CAGR of 12% since the past five years) and accounts to approximately 13% of India’s total textile and apparel market*. With new demands arising in the segment, the hybrid edition of Techtextil India 2021 will enable technical textile players to engage with businesses beyond geographical constraints, forge new alliances and gain specialised insights to strategically equip themselves for the new normal.

Posted January 20, 2021

Source: Messe Frankfurt India