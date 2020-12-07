Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited Subsidiary FiberVisions Invests $48 Million In Expanding Operations

ATLANTA, GA — November 24, 2020 — Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that Georgia-based FiberVisions, a subsidiary of Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited and a major employer in Covington for more than 50 years, will invest $48 million in expanding its polyolefin fiber manufacturing operations in Newton County. This expansion, which comes in response to a sharp increase in demand for hygiene products made with bicomponent fibers such as face masks and baby wipes, will create 21 additional jobs.

“Since the 1960s, FiberVisions has been creating jobs and opportunities for hardworking Georgians in Covington, Duluth, Athens and the surrounding regions,” said Governor Kemp. “I congratulate FiberVisions and Indorama Ventures on their 50-year success in the Peach State, and I thank them for continuing to invest in their home state.”

FiberVisions is the world’s leading supplier of bicomponent fibers and an international producer of polyolefin staple fibers for nonwoven applications. In addition to face masks and baby wipes, the company’s products are used in diapers and many other everyday hygiene products. Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, the company also maintains operations in Athens, in addition to Covington. FiberVisions employs roughly 350 Georgians across the state.

“We are very appreciative of the support we have received from Newton County and the State of Georgia for this third phase of our capacity expansion plans in Covington,” said CEO of FiberVisions Tom Zaiser. “As a pillar of the Covington community for many decades, we are pleased to welcome 21 new employees into the FiberVisions and Indorama Ventures family, and we are making plans for additional capacity expansions in the near future.”

Installation of this world-class bicomponent fiber line is expected to be complete by the first half of 2021. Once renovations are complete, FiberVisions will be hiring for positions in advanced manufacturing.

“The Newton County Industrial Development Authority is honored, and extremely excited for the expansion of the Covington FiberVisions facility. Installing a $48 million asset into a 50-year-old building just doesn’t happen every day. Not only is it a historic milestone for Indorama Ventures, but also for the local Covington FiberVisions team. It reinforces our belief and trust in the fact that the IDA’s economic development vision and workforce development strategies are paying off,” said Executive Director of the Newton County Industrial Development Authority David Bernd. “Here’s to another 50 years of the FiberVisions family being a vital and close partner in the region!”

Senior Regional Project Manager Kristen Miller represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s (GDEcD) Global Commerce division on this project in partnership with the Newton County Industrial Development Authority.

“Seeing a company with a long-term history in the state like FiberVisions continue to expand and invest in their Georgia operations is yet another example of our relationship approach to doing business, which is delivering jobs and opportunities to Georgians,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “I thank FiberVisions for their commitment to Georgia as well as our partners at the local level who have helped foster our decades-long foundational relationship with FiberVisions.”

Posted December 4, 2020

Source: Georgia Office of the Governor