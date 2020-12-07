Iconic Designers And Top Brands Lead The Texworld And Apparel Sourcing NYC Winter 2021 Seminar Series

NEW YORK — December 7, 2020 — Texworld and Apparel Sourcing New York City, the largest sourcing event on the east coast, announces their speaker line-up for the winter 2021 edition. In light of the ongoing health crisis and following the successful premier of a virtual tradeshow this past July, these New York-based textile events will move forward with an all-digital presentation for both the tradeshow and educational component, opening January 12 – 14.

For more than 10 years, Texworld and Apparel Sourcing NYC has gathered the textile sourcing community for an exhilarating three-day event encompassing valuable business networking, material innovation from diverse global manufacturers, and market insights by some of the industry’s key thought leaders.

“As we continue to move through these difficult times, we are elated at the high caliber of speakers and brands supporting our events. It is confirmation of our position in the industry and our commitment to bringing quality programming to the textile sourcing community,” stated Jennifer Bacon, Show Director, Fashion and Apparel, Messe Frankfurt Inc. “Today’s marketplace requires a new approach and we are pleased that Texworld and Apparel Sourcing New York City have proven to be agile in meeting the needs of our customers by keeping them informed. We look forward to developing more opportunities to stimulate the flow of information and keep businesses connected.”

This edition’s programming includes the ever-popular Textile Talks and industry favorite, Lenzing seminar series. The sessions will feature a range of expert speakers and panelists leading open discussions and case studies to provide greater insight and knowledge exchange on topics from the latest in trends and technology to challenges within sustainability and climate.

A Conversation with designer Tracy Reese on Homecoming, Sustainability and Manufacturing Locally

Tara St James of Study NY and Re:Source speaks with designer, Tracy Reese on her move back to Detroit, creating her sustainable collection, Hope for Flowers and developing a manufacturing base locally.

Farm to Fashion: How Regenerative Agriculture will reshape the Supply Chain

Moderated by the National Science Foundation, this Textile Talk covers on-farm regenerative practices that brands can support and farmers can adopt. Regenerative agriculture and the multiple benefits it delivers can be part of the solution to meeting brand sustainability targets and addressing environmental goals leading to climate change.

Journey to Fair Trade and Sustainability

An informative and inspirational discussion to understand how Madewell partners with Fair Trade USA to set sustainability goals and more.

Addressing Climate Change From the Start

Within the Great Reset, companies are making commitments and facing hard decisions about how to meet their goals in a constantly changing landscape. The industry needs a holistic approach to ensure that climate action happens at the beginning of the supply chain while connected to other environmental concerns of water, biodiversity, consumption and more. Panelists from The Gap, Lenzing and Textile Exchange will be led by Fashion Takes Action as they delve into the tools needed to address this issue.

Sourcing Small Minimums

The entrepreneurial spirit is thriving now. However, one of the biggest hurdles that many new and small designers face is sourcing for small minimums. The ability to source in smaller minimums is imperative to emerging brands who are not scaling to the masses. Discover how to bridge the gap between the small minimums hurdle and these emerging or specialized brands.

