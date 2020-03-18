ITM And HIGHTEX 2020 Exhibitions Rescheduled: To Be Held July 14-18, 2020

ISTANBUL — March 18, 2020 — ITM 2020 International Textile Machinery Exhibition and HIGHTEX 2020 International Technical Textile & Nonwoven Trade Fair, organized with the partnership of Tüyap Tüm Fuarcılık Yapım A.Ş and Teknik Fuarcılık A.Ş to be held in Istanbul Tüyap Convention and Congress Center this year between June 2-6, have been postponed to 14-18 July 2020, as a result of decisions taken by World Health Organization (WHO) and Turkey – Ministry of Health.

Recently, ITM and HIGHTEX Project Group made teleconference with both of the exhibition participants; the countries where such intense participation to both of exhibitions from Italy, Germany, Switzerland, China and Turkey. As a result of these discussions, organizational commitee was decided to postpone that exhibitions in line with requests from ITM and HIGHTEX 2020 participants.

The ITM and HIGHTEX Project Groups, see their primary responsibility as to protect the health, rights and investments of esteemed participants, visitors and collaborators. Therefore, within the scope of decisions taken by World Health Organization (WHO) and Turkey – Ministry of Health, ITM and HIGHTEX exhibitions have been postponed from 2-6 June 2020 to 14-18 July 2020.

Source: Teknik Fuarcılık A.Ş