Wrangler Announces The Appointment Of Holly Wheeler To Vice President, Global Brand Marketing

GREENSBORO, N.C. — February 17, 2020 — Wrangler, a Kontoor Brands brand, recently announced the appointment of Holly Wheeler to vice president, Global Brand marketing. Wheeler, previously senior director of marketing for the brand, has been with the company since 2017.

In this newly created position, Wheeler will lead the brand’s global marketing vision focused on creating and executing breakthrough marketing strategies and initiatives designed to produce engaging, innovative experiences for consumers while driving brand growth and increasing the brand’s equity globally.

At Wrangler, Wheeler has collaborated with senior leadership to identify business opportunities and go-to-market strategies including identifying key partnerships, such as Wrangler Lil Nas X. Prior to joining Wrangler, Wheeler was Group Account Director at Toth & Co, a Boston-based marketing and advertising agency where she led accounts including Wrangler, NYDJ, Ked’s, and Chinese Laundry. Additional brand work at previous agencies includes Liberty Mutual, Chili’s, Royal Caribbean International, and Toys “R” Us. Wheeler’s new position will operate out of the brand’s North America headquarters in Greensboro, N.C.

Posted February 19, 2020

Source: Wrangler, a Kontoor Brands brand