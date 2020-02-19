With Automation Solutions, Saurer Takes Next Step Toward Automated Factories

KREFELD, Germany — February 17, 2020 — Textile companies are facing increasingly complex challenges: higher labor costs and employee turnover rates, not to mention the need to automate material flow, reduce lead times and boost productivity. Furthermore, companies increasingly require comprehensive automation solutions due to greater demands on yarn quality and ease of use as well as the trend towards large and heavy packages.

Saurer already has 30 years of experience in planning and installation of transport systems, especially between roving frames and ring-spinning machines. The company has successfully implemented over 100 systems worldwide.

The new product line Saurer Automation Solutions serves as customers’ expert engineering partner for integrated automation solutions across the entire textile value chain. It consists of specially designed automation elements that the project engineering team combines into tailored system solutions that are seamlessly integrated into customers’ processes. Thanks to these solutions, Saurer is meeting the growing demand for cost-effective automation of spinning and further processing in staple fibre spinning and twisting mills as well as in filament yarn processing.

Comprehensive data management with innovative quality functions has become indispensable along the entire textile value chain. With Senses, the digital mill management system from Saurer, customers can consolidate and analyse company-wide production, quality and performance data, even for machines from other manufacturers.

Saurer Automation Solutions offer tailor-made automation solutions in the following areas:

Staple fibre spinning and twisting: can transport using automated guided vehicles, transport systems for roving bobbins, palletizing systems, conditioning, packaging, transport systems for cross-wound packages from the winding/spinning machine to the yarn warehouse.

Filament twisting and cabling: transfer of feed packages with loading units on rail systems for BCF yarns and tire cord for block doffing. Removal of cross-wound twist packages using lifters/rail systems or an automated transport system to the next process step, such as automatic loading of thermosetting systems and weaving creels using robotic units.

Project engineering: consulting, project planning and implementation of custom solutions.

Posted February 19, 2020

Source: Saurer