Tonello Returns To Kingpins Hong Kong To Stage A New Metamorphosis: True Italian Workwear

SARCEDO, Italy — November 20, 2024 — On November 21 through 22, 2024, Tonello returns to Hong Kong to present an innovative concept dedicated to workwear, to show how even these garments, which are born to be primarily functional, can become art.

With Metamorphosis – True Italian Workwear, Tonello’s focus is on the ability to transform, renew, reinvent some iconic garments of Italian tradition, thanks to responsible technological innovation.

Thus, the overalls and work clothes worn every day by our people become the focus of a striking collection that enhances and highlights the daily importance of their work.

Everyday and “humble” garments are revisited in a totally different key and transformed into unique pieces with a modern design thanks to DyeMate and the Laundry (R)Evolution.

Garments gain color depth and contrasts typical of denim with DyeMate, the first patented indigo garment dyeing technology that, through a combination of sulfur and indigo dyes, creates an authentic, vintage look reminiscent of the workwear world of yesteryear. The Laundry (R)Evolution is achieved through the combination of THE Laser and the All-in-One System for unique and totally responsible finishing effects.

In Hong Kong we will be the protagonists of this collaboration as well:

ONE DENIM – The spectacular collection resulting from a collaboration with Kingpins, Piero Turk and Cone Denim and demonstrating how a single fabric can be reinterpreted and transformed in countless ways, thanks to cutting-edge washes and finishes that extrapolate and manifest its changing and iridescent soul.

Posted: November 20, 2024

Source: Tonello